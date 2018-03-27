Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye believes that FC Ifeanyiubah won’t have succeeded in whitewashing his team if not for the individual brilliance of Yaya Kone who singlehandedly wrecked the Peace Boys on Sunday.

Kone scored three goals and he is the second player to do so in the Nigerian league this season behind Nafiu Kabuga.

Out of the three converted by the Ivorian, two were orchestrated and finished off by his prodigious talent when he dribbled three or more Plateau United players in the build-up to the goals.

“I can boldly say that FC Ifeanyiubah were not better than our team but that the only difference between us and them is that they converted the opportunity they had and we were unable to take ours,” Boboye told Goal.

“They also had a certain Yaya Kone who had a fantastic game with the way he played and scored their opening two goals. They were good goals that no one could fault at all.

“My boys also had few chances including a penalty kick which we were unable to convert. It wasn’t a good game by us at all and we must go back home and think about what we must do to stop these unpalatable results.

“Every team has difficult and good times. I can say that we are experiencing ours presently which is a shame but we are going to pull through right from our next games with Yobe Desert Stars and Wikki Tourists.

“We want to correct all loopholes before our continental game with USM Alger on April 8.”