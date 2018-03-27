Former African Coach of the Year Kadiri Ikhana has said he looks forward to seeing an improved midfield from the Super Eagles when they take on three time African champions clash with Serbia Tuesday in London.

The London showpiece is one of the Grade A friendly games lined up for the Russia 2018 World Cup-bound Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

On Friday, the Super Eagles upset Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw, Poland.

The Gernot Rohr’s men are up against another top European challenge tonight.

“I believe the team should be better than what they did against Poland”, the 1980 AFCON title winner with then Green Eagles opened up.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a more virile and coordinated midfield play by the Super Eagles in against Serbia”.

He gave the emerging team kudos for winning the game against Poland but picked holes in the midfield department.

“Against Poland, the midfield without Mikel Obi was not fluent.

“That created a gap between the midfield and the attack.

“It also laid open our back line and left the defenders to do extra work.

“But overall, I’m happy we won that game. Earlier, nobody gave us a chance of even a draw but we later won.

“However, I must say Victor Moses was the only creative player in the team that played against Poland.

“That was probably because Mikel was not available.”