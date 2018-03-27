Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described current health challenge forcing Super Eagles number one goalkeeper Carl Ikeme to miss the world cup, as a passing phase, adding that he will come out of it stronger and better.

Big Wigs of the Glass House made the submission Monday after making out time to visit Ikeme and to assure him that the entire nation remains solidly behind him.

Ikeme who contributed in no small measure to Nigeria’s qualification for the World cup was diagnosed with acute leukemia after returning “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing at English club Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to undergo chemotherapy.

He was particularly impressive in Eagles away outing against Zambia in Ndola.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick who led the delegation comprising 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Super Eagles’ Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi, Eagles’ goalkeepers’ trainer Alloy Agu and team media officer, Toyin Ibitoye told an elated Ikeme ”

“We believe this is just a phase that will pass away. You will come out of it stronger and still be able to do what you love to do the best, both for your club and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.”

The Glass House had earlier reminded Ikeme that he will be kicking off the England versus Nigeria friendly billed for June 2nd at the Wembley Stadium.

“We have also come to seek your permission to be our special guest at the pre-World Cup friendly game against England at the Wembley Stadium on 2nd June. We want you to perform the customary kick-off of that game and if you approve of it, we will immediately request this of The Football Association.”

Ikeme who was diagnosed of acute leukemia on 6 July 2017 has continued to receive treatment with impressive returns.

A thankful Ikeme said he is overwhelmed by the support he has received from Nigerians since the unfortunate incident and prayed for the progress of the team. Eagles will tackle Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the Group stage of the World cup which kicks off on June 14 in Russia.