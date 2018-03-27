Torino midfielder Joel Obi, who is set for his second Eagles start tonight against Serbia, has said it is good to return to the team and declared he will always give 100% to the country.

The former Inter Milan made his Eagles debut in a friendly against Sierra Leone in February 2011.

But injury problems have meant the all-action midfielder has yet to establish himself in the national team.

He put in a decent shift in his comeback game against Poland on a chilly night in Wroclaw and said he hopes to give his best to the country whenever he is picked.

“I am happy to be back to the team and I will always give my best, stay focused and work hard,” said the 26-year-old Obi.

“It was an important test for me against Poland and even though we did not play our best football, we tried and won.

“Winning is important for the team because if you want to get to the next stage, you have to win.”

He was named on the provisional squad for the 2014 World Cup, but did not make the final cut.

“Better players were considered ahead of me,” he explained.