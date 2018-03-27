Iceland became the latest country to take action against Russia in the spy poisoning row, announcing Monday that its officials would be boycotting the 2018 World Cup.

“Icelandic officials will not go to the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer,” read a statement from the Scandinavian country’s foreign ministry.

EU states have said it was highly likely Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

They bloc’s ambassador to Moscow was subsequently recalled.

Iceland are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia in the upcoming football World Cup in Russia.