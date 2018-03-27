Chelsea loanee Kenneth Omeruo could get his first start in the Super Eagles in a long time should Leon Balogun fail a late fitness test.

Injury-prone Balogun suffered a knee injury during the Poland game and will face a late fitness test and should he not pass it, Omeruo will get the chance to stake a claim for his second World Cup appearance.

Omeruo, who has played the last three seasons in Turkey on loan from Chelsea, replaced the injured Balogun on Friday against Poland and did not look out of place in the heart of the Eagles back four.

Central defender Omeruo was stand-out performer when Nigeria won a third AFCON in South Africa four years ago, but under Gernot Rohr he has fallen down the pecking order no thanks to the great partnership of Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

A good showing today against Serbia will certainly enhance Omeruo’s chances on being on the plane to Russia in June after it seemed at a time that he was out of the national team set-up.