Striker Odion Ighalo has said fans were still critical of the Super Eagles even after they beat highly-rated Poland in a friendly last week.

Eagles beat Poland, who are sixth in the FIFA rankings, thanks to a Victor Moses second-half penalty goal on Friday.

It was a confidence-boosting win by Nigeria, who are ranked 52nd in the world by FIFA.

However, China-based striker Ighalo has tried to explain why the country’s fans still picked holes in the win.

“They criticized the team al even after we won against Poland probably because they are so passionate about the game,” said the former Watford star.

“The only thing they understand is win, win and win.

“But we don’t want to be carried away and we will keep working hard.”

Nigeria take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Serbia in another warm-up game tonight in London.