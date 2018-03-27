Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has sent an emotional message to the team ahead of today’s international friendly encounter against Serbia and is also anticipating a successful campaign for the team ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mikel won’t have the opportunity of adding to his 82 caps for the three-time African champions as he couldn’t link up with his teammates for the game due to work permit issue.

In his absence, his teammates defeated Poland 1-0 at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw in another friendly last Sunday with Victor Moses netting the winner from the spot a minute after the half hour mark.

And ahead of tonight’s encounter at the Hive, Barnet FC Stadium, the Tiajin Teda of China midfielder has backed the team to have another successful outing.

“I’m excited to see how far we can go as a team this year. Tonight is another step on that journey. I’m with you tonight. #soarsupereagles,”Mikel wrote on his Twitter handle.

The friendly game which will be Super Eagles third since their qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will kick-off at 8.pm Nigerian time.