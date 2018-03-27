Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has hailed Francis Uzoho for his impressive performance start to his national team career and reckons he can still get better with time but warned against putting the youngster under too much pressure ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Uzoho survived a nervy start to post a fine showing in the 1-0 win against Poland in last Friday’s friendly international at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw.

That followed another impressive performance on his debut game for the Super Eagles against two-time world champions Argentina last November.

The young goalie now look certain to make Gernot Rohr’s squad to the mundial and Shorunmu who represented Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan has warned against placing too much responsibilities on his shoulder.

“The boy (Uzoho) has done well in the two games he featured in and I’m impressed with his performance,” the year 2000 Africa Nations Cup silver medalist said.

“But it is important not to put him under too much pressure as he is still young and has a lot to learn. I believe he will become much better with time.”

With regular number one Carl Ikeme already ruled out of Russia 2018 on health grounds, the fight for the goalkeeping position now look like a straight fight between Uzoho and Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa who did well during the qualifiers.

Shorunmu however refused to stick out his neck and stated that decision on who should be between the sticks rest with Rohr.

“The head coach is in better position to decide that, not people from outside the team,” he added.

“I bet it is not going to be an easy decision but he is paid well to make good decisions for the team.”