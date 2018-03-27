Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has called on Nigerian football fans to once again show their support ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Serbia in London.

Abdullahi was in action for the Super Eagles when they pipped Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw last Friday thanks to Victor Moses 61st minute penalty.

However, Abdullahi had to be replaced by Tyronne Ebuehi after sustaining a knock.

“Matchday: Nigeria vs Serbia. We’ll appreciate your support!!!” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.

After the friendly against Serbia, the Super Eagles next friendly game is against Democratic Republic of Congo on May 28.

The Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia at this year’s World Cup in Russia.