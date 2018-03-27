A former Nigeria coach Clemens Westerhof has said Super Eagles confidence has been boosted by the win over Poland and so will beat Serbia in tonight’s World Cup warm-up match in London.

Kick-off is 8pm at The Hive Stadium, home ground of Barnet FC.

‘Dutch-Gerian’ Westerhof said: “Super Eagles will beat Serbia.

“The Eagles beat Poland, the players’ confidence now high.

“Now they want to win every game.

“Serbia not as strong as Poland, yes, Super Eagles will win”.

Serbia are ranked 34th in the FIFA rankings, while Nigeria are 52nd.

World Cup qualifiers Serbia lost 2-1 to Morocco in another friendly last week.

Winner of the 1994 AFCON with Super Eagles in Tunisia before leading the West African nation out for their maiden FIFA World Cup finals outing in USA, Westerhof has remained a strong lover of the national team

He had earlier said Super Eagles could go as far as the quarter-finals at the Russia 2018 football showpiece especially if the manager Gernot Rohr employed good tactics.