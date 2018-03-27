Emre Can has suggested that reports claiming he has demanded huge wages to remain at Liverpool are “false”.

The midfielder, who has been released from the German national side in order to rehab an injury back at the Reds’ Melwood base, will see his club contract expire in the summer.

Juventus have been trying to sign the 24-year-old ready for June, but Jurgen Klopp has kept the door open for Can to re-commit to Liverpool.

Reports in the English press earlier this week claimed he has demanded more than £200,000 per week to stay at Anfield, which would make him the club’s highest-paid player,

But Can said on Instagram: “Interesting stories about me in the press. I’m no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours.

“I’ve just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury. Looking forward to getting back on the pitch asap.”

Can joined Liverpool in a £10m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has made 168 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals.