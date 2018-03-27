The Flying Eagles will hope to improve on scoring goals on Wednesday after they held hosts Egypt U20 in the first of two friendlies in Alexandria.

“It’s not a bad performance overall but the attack was average, like 40%,” a team official said.

“We hope they can do better in front of goal in the second match.”

Kogi United Detan Ogundare and the defence led by Valentine Ozonwofor were the big pluses for the Nigeria U20s as they held out against the home team.

The U20s play a second test game against their Egyptian counterparts at the same venue in Alexandria also by 1.30 pm Nigerian time tomorrow.