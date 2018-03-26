Bayern Munich is Thomas Tuchel’s first choice for a return to management, and the German is not seeking to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Sky Sports reports.

The German club are searching for a successor to current boss Jupp Heynckes, who will step down in the summer.

Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund in May last year, and has been waiting for the right opportunity to come up.

Reports in Germany suggest that Tuchel has rejected Bayern, and is instead ready to replace Wenger at Arsenal but, according to Sky Sports, that is not the case.

There has so far been no contact between Tuchel’s representatives and Arsenal.

It’s also thought Stamford Bridge may be a preferred destination for him rather than the Emirates, because he thinks the structure of the football administration at Chelsea would suit him better.

Tuchel turned down the opportunity to talk to Southampton before they appointed Mark Hughes a fortnight ago.

It is understood that if he does not get the Bayern job, he is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League, but he would only be prepared to take on a club that he feels is in Europe’s elite, and preferably one playing European football.