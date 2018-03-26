Nigeria’s Super Falcons are expected to report to camp in Paris on April 3 ahead of their friendly match against France on April 6, an official said on Monday.

Ruth David, Head of Women Football Unit in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

After placing third in the maiden West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup tournament last month, the Grade A friendly on April 6 is the team’s next assignment.

“The list of invited players has been submitted to the Communications Department and it will be made known to the public soon.

“Meanwhile, we are sorting out their visa issues at the moment and in due course we will let the necessary information out,’’ David added.