Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says midfielder Jack Wilshere should be a regular in the England team, providing he is able to stay fit.

The 26-year-old has not played for his country since the infamous 2-1 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 – due to a combination of injuries and being out of favour – and is running out of opportunities to prove himself to Gareth Southgate.

Wilshere was named in the squad for this month’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, but was forced to withdraw through injury.

As a result, he only has one more game in which to impress Southgate, the friendly against Nigeria on June 2, just two days before FIFA’s deadline for teams to name their World Cup squads.

But speaking to BeIN Sports, Wenger said: “Jack has gone through long term injuries and you hope in the next three or four years he will be injury free and you’ll see the real Jack Wilshere.

“He went to the European Championship and, basically, he didn’t play. He came on a few times but Jack Wilshere in full power, full fitness is a regular player in the England national team.”

Wenger also confirmed he wants to keep Wilshere – whose contract expires at the end of the season – at Arsenal, but admitted it may be out of his control.

He said: “I can only reassure him that I want him to stay and we make him a proposal and after that we also have to accept that Jack is at an age where he will have offers from somewhere else.

“Personally, I have put my weight in for him to stay, I want him to stay and I think he’s an Arsenal man.

“Gennaro Gattuso said he’s got the technique of a Spanish player and the character of an English player and I think that’s well-judged and that’s why you want him to stay.”