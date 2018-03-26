Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin has been sidelined from France’s squad for Tuesday’s pre-World Cup friendly in Russia after suffering a hamstring injury, the French Football Federation announced.

Thauvin, who has made just three appearances for France, has been on fire in the French league this season hitting 16 goals and providing 10 assists for southern giants Marseille so far.

But the 25-year-old’s bid to secure a coveted spot in Didier Deschamps’ squad for this summer’s showpiece remains in the balance.

Tuesday’s fixture in Saint Petersburg comes four days after Colombia secured a 3-2 come-from-behind win over France at the Stade de France, and is Les Bleus’ last outing before Deschamps announces his World Cup squad on May 15.

A FFF statement confirmed Thauvin had “suffered a hamstring injury”, adding that he would not be replaced in the squad.