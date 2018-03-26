Coach Paul Aigbogun has named Enyimba defender Ikouwem Udoh as the Flying Eagles captain.

Udoh shone at leftback at the recent CHAN in Morocco when he made the final squad in the absence of Chima Akas.

Udoh will be assisted by Kano Pillars striker Nazifi Yahaya and central defender Valentime Ozonwofor.

The Flying Eagles are currently in Egypt for two test games against their Egyptian counterparts.

In May, the Nigeria U20s face the winners of the qualifier between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in continuation of the qualifying series for next year’s U20 AFCON.

Morocco and Guinea are also in the qualifying series involving the Flying Eagles.