Hosts ‎Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin came from behind to return to winning ways on Sunday by beating Kano Pillars 2-1 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The victory came in a week 14 game played at the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

The League’ leading goal scorer, Junior Lokosa, scored in the 24th minute to put Kano Pillars ahead with a clinical finishing.

In the second stanza, Kwara United which recently saw off John Obuh as head coach continued with their beautiful display and domination of possession.

They drew level in the 64th minute when substitute Sunday Okechukwu’s header helped to underline their dominane and put a smile on the faces of the impressed spectators.

Lukman Binuyo secured the full points for the hosts with a powerful shot in the 70th minute.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, Kwara United’s coach Bala Abdullahi praised his players for their performance and commended the spectators for believing in the team.

He however promised to keep improving the team for better performance.

Kwara United now have 14 points from 13 matches, and will travel to Akure to face Sunshine Stars FC in a week 15 fixture.