Stanley Eguma, the Rivers United coach, has contested the last-gasp penalty goal which gave hosts Lobi Stars a 3-2 home win at the expense of his team.

Austin Ogunye converted a stoppage time penalty for NPFL leaders Lobi Stars edged Rivers United in a dramatic game on Sunday.

With the game seemingly destined to end in a draw, referee Ajayi awarded the hosts a second penalty of the afternoon after she ruled that Rivers United skipper Festus Austine had fouled second half substitute, Manir Ubale in the United box.

The visitors vigorously protested the decision with the Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma stating afterwards that the decision to award the penalty at the death, left a sour taste in the mouth.

“There is nowhere in the world where that is a penalty. I challenge anyone who doubts what I am saying to watch the video of that incident and judge for themselves,” a visibly angry and bitter Eguma said.

Ogunye calmly converted the penalty, sending Emeka Nwabulu the wrong way as the hosts closed out the 3-2 win.

Sunday’s result means that Lobi Stars remain three points clear at the top of the standings with 26 points from 14 matches, while United dropped to 14th place on the standings with 17 points from 13 matches.

Teams

Lobi Stars: Kayode Olufemi, Bunde Moses, Ebube Duru, Chinda Kaka, Zango Umar, Ekene Oliseme, Saka Ayo, Ogunye Austin, Kadiri Samad, Aliassou Sanou and Mbah Ezekiel.

Substitutes: Atsaka David, Aigjojuvwemo Bright, Tyavkase David, Itodo Cletus, John Johnson, Manir Ubale and Ojo Tolupe

Rivers United: Emeka Nwabulu, Markson Ojobo, Doumbia Zoumana, Emeka Atuloma, Festus Austine, Samson Gbadebo, Obomate Frederick, Emeka Ogbugh, Osita Chikere, Oche Salefu and Bamba Bakary.

Substitutes: Robert Cole, Ali Chiwendu, Bello Ikeleji, Afolabi Sunday, Weli Christian, Malachi Ohawume and Kanoute Abdoulaye.