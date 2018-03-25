Lagos-based MFM Football Club on Sunday came from a goal down to defeat visiting Katsina United FC 2-1 in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 14 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match played at the Agege Stadium saw the hosts fighting back to claim a win through a brace by substitute Chijioke Akuneto.

MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu made two changes to the team which defeated Heartland FC of Owerri 3-0, with goalkeeper Ospino Egbe replacing Folarin Abayomi.

Also, Ayinde Abiodun led the attack in place of Flying Eagles’ call-up Jesse Akila.

The visitors, however, drew the first blood through Garba Yashua in the 37th minute.

At the restart, Akuneto came in for Akinyemi, while Abiodun made way for Waheed Akanni.

The substitution brought almost instant result, as Akuneto struck in the 49th minute with a well-taken free-kick to draw MFM FC level.

He made it a brace in the 67th minute, after utilising a deft pass from Chukwuka Onuwa.

Speaking later, Akuneto said the win was a sweet victory for his team’s hard labour.

“We struggled at first, but it was a sweet victory for the team from hard labour. We are happy to take the three points and that is what is most important for us,’’ he said.