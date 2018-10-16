



Ten states have so far expressed their interest to participate in the sixth edition of the National Para-soccer Championship, Misbahu Didi, President, Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria, said on Tuesday.

Didi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the annual championship, to hold in Lagos from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, would be to mark the 2018 World Polio Day.

He said that Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria would organise the championship in collaboration with the Rotary International.

“The sixth edition will be more glorious; we want all athletes to be disciplined and obedient to the rules of the game.

“They should play their games with seriousness; with determination, they will achieve their goals.

“The competition is organised to fight polio in the country. Rotary has been the only partner of our national championship,’’ he said.

He urged organisations to support the event, saying that finance remained the greatest problem of the federation.

NAN reports that World Polio Day was established to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.

NAN reports that para-soccer began in Nigeria in 1988 as a sport for paraplegic people. It has metamorphosed into a national game awaiting continental and global acceptance.

Didi, one of the inventors of the game, was re-elected President of the federation on Feb. 15.