



Tottenham defender, Toby Alderweireld, has praised the work of Arsenal’s backline after the North London derby.

The Gunners emerged victorious 2-1, despite being 1-0 down to an Eric Lamela goal earlier in the game.

Alderweireld felt the Gunners defended resolutely and did not let Spurs’ attack build momentum throughout the game.

He said, per Sky Sports: “If it was that easy I think everyone would play 100 per cent attacking football, so I think you have to give credit to them [Arsenal].

“In the games before we scored a lot of goals, played attacking football and pressed – that’s what we want to do.





“But sometimes because of the opponent or because of ourselves we don’t get to that stage we want.

“We want to attack, we have the players to attack but sometimes it’s the opponent as well.

“Of course we can improve, we know that. We can play a lot better. I think our best moments in the game were when we played with 10 men, so that says enough.

“I think we’re playing attacking football and we’re scoring a lot of goals, so we need to be consistent.

“We have to be back on the way we played before the Arsenal game and that’ll bring us success, for sure.”