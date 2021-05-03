Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes star striker Danny Ings will stay at the club.

The veteran striker has a contract that runs down in the summer of 2022, and he has not committed to a new deal.

But his Austrian manager believes Ings will remain with the Saints, despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

“I think Danny, especially, will stay with us,” Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports.





“He knows with all his injuries he has had he has a very good spot to perform and come back, and I think this is important for a player.

“It’s a risk to go into a final year of a contract with the risk of getting another injury, then things can be gone.

“It’s something every player has to answer for themselves, and we hope he’ll be with us for longer.”