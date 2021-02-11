



Brazilian legend, Rivaldo, believes Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Spanish centre-back is a titanic figure at the club, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

His talks to renew the deal have not gone well with president Florentino Perez.

It appears Ramos may leave the Santiago Bernabeu club, as they are not prepared to offer him the financial terms he desires.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with his signature.





“Sergio Ramos will be out of action for at least two months due to knee surgery and that will give him extra time to reflect about his decision of renewing his contract with Real Madrid or leaving at the end of season,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“He is in one of the biggest clubs in the world and has a lot of affection from the fans, but he must ponder all the factors.

“Despite being happy at Madrid, perhaps he is preparing a new adventure somewhere else looking for a new challenge. Anyway, these days away from the pitch will help him with his final decision.”