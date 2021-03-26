Kalidou Koulibaly has called Napoli's 4-0 Champions League win over Genk on Tuesday night an important victory.

Napoli are slashing the asking price for star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The veteran defender has been wanted by Europe’s top clubs for several seasons.

Most teams have, however, decided against making a move given Napoli wanted a world record fee for a defender to even consider selling Koulibaly.


Now the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted team finances, and Il Roma – via the Daily Star – claims Koulibaly could be sold for a low as £43 million.

The likes of Manchester United, Everton and possibly Chelesa could have an interest in Koulibaly, should he become available.

