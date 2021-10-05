​Manchester United, Juventus set to go head-to-head for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United and Juventus are set to battle for the signature of French striker Ousmane Dembele.

The Barcelona winger has largely failed to live up to expectations since his mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The 24-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract, with no renewal in sight with Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United and Juve are among the teams courting Dembele for a free transfer move.

The Spanish outlet suggests that other top European teams may have an interest in the wide attacker as well.

Dembele is still regarded as someone who could go on to become a top-class forward, but injury issues have plagued him during his time with Barca.