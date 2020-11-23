Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with his predecessor Jose Mourinho that it will be an unpredictable season in the Premier League.

Mourinho’s Tottenham are top of the league for now, but he knows everything can change very quickly.

And Solskjaer, whose United defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at home on Sunday, tends to agree.

The congested nature of fixtures and no fans in stadiums means there will be plenty of upset results all campaign.





“The league this season is going to be inconsistent with ups and downs,” he told BT Sport.

“Its unpredictable – we’ve seen some results today and it’s not really settling.

“Like Jose said, one win moves you up the table, one defeat moves you closer to the bottom.

“It’s very tight, it’s very early on and points are more important than performances sometimes.”