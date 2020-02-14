<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid and Liverpool are the two teams with the most interest in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatian has been a star for club and country, helping Inter to a league title-challenging position this season.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the club until 2022.

But Mundo Deportivo suggests that Real want to sign Brozovic to replace compatriot Luka Modric in the summer.

Liverpool have previously been linked with the player in the English press.

It is unclear if Brozovic wants to leave Inter, as he appears to enjoy working with Antonio Conte, who took over at the historic club this summer.





