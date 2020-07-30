Premier League champions, Liverpool, are set to make another move for Bournemouth’s fullback, Lloyd Kelly.

The 21-year-old was someone the Reds wanted to sign last summer, but he moved to Bournemouth instead.

Now the Cherries are relegated, Liverpool may move to sign him for a cut price fee, according to the Daily Express.


Jurgen Klopp wants to add defensive reinforcements, including a back-up for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Kelly is versatile and could fill in at either fullback position or centre-half as a rotation option.

But the Englishman’s injury history could worry Klopp, as he had ankle, thigh and hamstring injuries last season.

