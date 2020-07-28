



Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton did not believe Yaya Toure would sign for the club.

Embleton admitted to feeling he was being pranked when he was first told the League Two club may sign the 37-year-old former Manchester City and Barcelona star.

But now Toure is training with the team and could sign a deal, Embleton spoke about the matter.

He told talkSPORT: “I think there’s a chance you might see him walking out at the Breyer Group Stadium because we’re playing an internal game next weekend.

“It will be our first pre-season friendly and we wanted to try and be creative, so we’re doing it internally. So, there’s every chance he could walk out at the Breyer Group Stadium, as we’ll try and get him to play in that.

“I think it’s highly unlikely [that he’ll sign a contract]. The initial conversations I’ve had with him are about him coming in and doing a couple of weeks, but that’s as loose as it’s been. So could be longer, could be shorter. If we impress him, who knows where it leads to.”





He added: “We received an email from who we thought or was told was Yaya Toure’s agent. You can imagine my reaction was: ‘Yeah, course it is’.

“I said to the chief executive, ‘give me the email address, I’ll get in touch and call his bluff’, because I thought it was a wind-up. It took a day or two to get a response, so then, straight away, I just thought it was a wind-up.

“Then the guy came back to me and said, ‘[I’m] really sorry, I’m in Singapore and the time delay means I’m not able to reply to you straight away’. We had a bit of coming and going over a couple of days and then he said that he’d give me someone in the UK to deal with to get the process rolling.

“Quickly, within two or three days, I started to get an idea that Yaya Toure was coming to Chigwell to train with Leyton Orient and it happened.”