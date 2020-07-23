



Leeds United have confirmed that adidas are their new official kit partner in a record-breaking deal for the club.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We are excited adidas has become our official kit partner.”





“We’re looking forward to our return to the Premier League with anticipation next season and partnering with adidas, who are one of the most recognisable names in sport, represents a new beginning for the club.

“At Leeds United we continue to grow on and off the pitch and this record-breaking deal is another important step for the club.”