Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he is delighted to call on Diogo Jota.

The recent signing from Wolves came on against Liverpool and scored, helping his team to a 3-1 league win on Monday night.

The Portuguese winger had a couple chances to score, before putting the game to bed with a smart finish on the edge of the penalty box.


Jota may not be first choice this season, but Klopp admits he is a player the club has been looking at for several years.

“I’m really pleased for Diogo Jota. Top, top guy,” Klopp told the BBC.

“It’s so difficult to improve a team like ours.

“He’s been on my list for two or three years, he’s here now.”

