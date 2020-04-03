Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian FA, admitted that they are studying options on what could happen. Football’s future depends on the COVID-19 situation and it is not clear whether the competitions will be able to resume this season.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president, Gabriele Gravina, has suggested that funds be created from a share of betting revenue for soccer clubs and organisations in need.


Gravina told Gazzetta dello Sport: “We cannot ask the government for money because we know very well that there are other priorities at the moment.

“We ask, however, for the establishment of a fund with resources from the FIGC, which will make important sacrifices right now, and resources that must come from betting.”

