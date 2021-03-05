



Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has signified interest in signing two or three players this summer.

The Toffees are enjoying a very good season, and may yet finish in a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

However, Ancelotti is already planning for next term, as he looks to take the team to the next level.

“I think that the plan for the future – we didn’t talk in the specifics – is quite clear,” he said, per the Liverpool Echo.





“It doesn’t matter, or change a lot, if we are in the Champions League or the Europa League, the plan is to improve the squad with two or three new signings, new players that can improve the positions where we had difficulties this year.

“We didn’t go through the specifics with the club or director [of football] but I think that our future is not so complicated.”