



Brighton manager, Graham Potter, has said his wards played their hearts out and defended bravely against the star-studded Liverpool on Wednesday.

The enterprising manager is still on cloud nine, celebrating the stunning win over Liverpool.

The Seagulls not only defeated Tottenham at home at the weekend but went one better by winning at Anfield on Wednesday.

Their 1-0 success was merited as they were the better team for large portions of the game.





Potter said post-game: “Fantastic result, fantastic performance. It had everything.

“We showed courage when we had the ball and when we didn’t. We defended with our lives.

“We limited a good team to not too many chances. We had a few ourselves.

“You have to be disciplined here. Huge credit to the players who worked so hard.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the character of performance – sensational.”