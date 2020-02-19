<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





It’s boxing versus basketball. Floyd Mayweather Jr is far from happy after he was snubbed for the Male Athlete of the Decade in favour of NBA star LeBron James.

The unbeaten fighter said he should have been awarded the honour by Associated Press ‘hands down’, and believes he was the athlete of the previous decade too.

The 42-year-old has a 50-0 record throughout his boxing career and was a world champion in five different weight divisions his last bout coming via a tenth-round stoppage against Conor McGregor in a mega-fight in August 2017.

He has been teasing a comeback to the ring, with rematches against both McGregor and Manny Pacquiao mooted this year.





But he couldn’t help but show his displeasure after he was overlooked for the award and pointed out how successful he had become by his own doing.

‘I love LeBron James but when we talking about Athlete of the Decade, that’s me,’ he told podcast Drink Champs. ‘That’s me. Hands down.

‘We talking about from 1996 to 2020 … and I’ve never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes and I’m my own boss.’

Mayweather, who is also a promoter after hanging up his gloves, aimed a dig at James by saying he had never been boosted by sponsorship deals.

‘No Gatorade behind me, no Sprite behind me, no Nike behind me. These are billion-dollar companies and we like to call it placement. So if they (are) paying, you get what you want if you’re paying enough.