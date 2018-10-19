



The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) on Friday approved the qualification of Nigeria’s U-19 boys national team to the World Championship in Tunisia in 2019.

The FIVB Vice-President, Dr Amr Elwani, confirmed the participation in a letter to the President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod.

He felicitated with Nigeria over its qualification at the 2018 African Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria in July.

“On behalf of African volleyball family, we have great pleasure to inform you that the FIVB has approved the qualification of your U-19 boys national team to the FIVB 2019 U-19 Boys World Volleyball Championship.

“The competition comes up in Tunisia in 2019.

“This follows the team’s participation in the 2018 African Youth Games that held in Algiers, Algeria, from July 19 to July 23, 2018, and in which Nigeria emerged in position one.

“Kindly accept our sincere congratulations for the team’s qualification and well-wishes in their preparations to represent Africa in the 2019 World Championship,” Elwani said.

Nimrod said: “We promise to make Africa proud at the World Championship in Tunisia.

“The federation will support the players and ensure they are camped early to understand themselves better,’’ the NVBF chief said.