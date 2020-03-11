<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mixed Martial Arts fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang have both been handed two-month medical suspension after their brutal bout left them disfigured.

The pair inflicted bloody injuries on themselves during their fight in Las Vegas last Saturday and were taken to hospital after five-round contest which saw Strawweight champion Zhang retain her belt following a split decision.





According to MMA Mania, Nevada State Athletic Commission has now issued a two-month medical suspension to the athletes.

The fighters who both will be out of the Octagon until May 5, were also ordered not to take part in contact sparring until April 22.