President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Professor Adams Yaya Ukwuenya, has stated that Nigeria’s presence at the ongoing international Cricket Council world cup in South Africa is a victory for Nigeria as making the cut to be among the elite Cricket playing nation alone was a product of hard work.

Ukwuenya speaking with newsmen said playing and competing at the highest level requires a lot of work which is an area where the Cricket Federation has done a little effort.





He said the competition will serve the purpose of learning curve for the team.

“It’s the product of many years of different kind of investment, investment in facilities, development, infrastructure and programs to play the game and these are areas that we are still behind even though we are trying to do something about it. So for me Nigeria been here is victory.”

Nigeria U19 Cricket team will today play UAE in a Classification game.