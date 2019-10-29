<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Taekwondo Federation has hailed the national team athletes for their impact at the just-concluded 10th Korean Ambassador’s Cup tournament which took place in Lagos.

The Technical Director of the federation, Chika Chukwumerije, made the commendation in a statement issued in Abakiliki on Monday.

Chukwumerije stated that the impact made by the team was a major boost to the development of the sport in the country.

He said that the performance of the athletes, who were at the last African Games training camp, exposed the difference between national athletes and the rest of the taekwondo population.

“This shows that they have been exposed to high-quality training and international competitive experience.

“This is in spite of the fact that the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of 2018 edition of Korean Ambassadors Cup, Ifeoluwa Ajayi, pulled out of the competition due to injury,” the statement added.

The Taekwondo Olympic Games bronze medalist said that seven of the national team athletes participated in the Korean Ambassador’s Cup for the first time since the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

“These athletes include African Games bronze medalists: Uzoamaka Otuadinma, Benjamin Okuomose and the games’ quarter finalists: Peter Itiku, Abdulfathi Sanusi and Arinola Abdulateef.

“Sekinat Adebayo, who was eliminated at the preliminary stage of the African Games, also featured at the Korean Ambassadors tournament,” Chukwumerije further stated.

The statement revealed that Abdulfathi Sanusi, who represented Q-Madi team at the tournament, clinched gold in the male 58kg-fly-weight division by defeating another national teammate, Arinola Abdulateef, who represented Lagos.

“Sekinat Adebayo, who represented Delta, emphatically clinched gold in the female 49kg event after defeating Laady Iho of Nasarawa.

“Benjamin Okuomose of the Nigerian Army, Former African Champion and 2019 African Games bronze medalist, Uzoamaka Otuadinma, and rising star, Peter Itiku among others, all won gold and posted overall impressive performances,” he also stated.

According to the statement, the performances of Otuadinma and Itiku earned them the coveted MVP awards, which were accompanied by new 49 inches flat-screen televisions.

“The prizes presentation ceremony was personally performed by the Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Mr Lee In-Tae.

“The next national-ranked tournament of the federation will hold in Kebbi from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11,” Chukwumerije stated.