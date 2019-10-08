<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman, Enugu State Squash Association, Paul Okechukwu, has said that Squash resurgence in the state will help the revival of the sport in Nigeria.

According to the media officer to the Nigeria Squash Federation, Uche Uba, the chairman said that there has not been a Squash tournament in Enugu for more than 20 years and the association looks to resuscitate the sport and also to restore Squash in Nigeria.

Enugu hosted its 1st Independence Squash Close tournament for the first time in many years during the weekend at the Nigerian Army Dragon Squash court.

The competition had 39 junior players that competed for the U16-mixed singles while other players took part in the 40 & above categories.

Read Also: 40 Teams To Feature As Kaduna Polo Club Clocks 100 Years

In the junior category, Okechukwu Emmanuel defeated Okechukwu Daniela 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4) to emerge champion in his category. The over 40 and above class had Colonel D.T. Oye beat John Umeh 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 12-10).