The Enugu State Government has inaugurated its board for traditional wrestling to ensure the sport’s growth.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Joseph Udedi, who inaugurated the board on Tuesday, said in Enugu urged the members to do all within their powers to make the game thrive.

Udedi said: “Although, traditional wrestling is not a popular sport, especially in the eastern part of the country, but Enugu State is willing to participate in the forthcoming National Youth Sports Festival to be held in Abuja.”

He appealed to philanthropists in the state and cooperate bodies to partner with the sport.

Udedi also urged the newly inaugurated board to work tirelessly to identify and harness talents that would bring glory to the state.

The Chairman of the board, Emeka Nnolim, promised that they would give a good account of themselves and win laurels for the state.

Nnolim said: “We are interested in developing in the state.

“Our board wants to help the state government in diversify sports and by the grace of God, we will actualise our dream.”