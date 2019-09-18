<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egypt has been banned from participating in the weightlifting world championships for doping offences, state media said.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee also fears the suspension could extend to the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

A number of Egyptian weightlifters were included in the entry list for the world championships, which begin in Thailand tomorrow.

But all of them were missing from the competition’s start book released on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) website on Tuesday.

State-run Al-Ahram quoted the Secretary-General of Egypt’s Olympic committee as saying the country had not yet been officially notified about the ban but that it could impact Egypt’s participation at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

“We have not received any official letter regarding this case,” secretary-general Sherif El-Erian told Al-Ahram.

“We heard that the ban is for two years and this means that we will not be able to participate in the Olympics.

“Once we receive an official letter regarding the ban, we will do our best to solve the crisis… If the ban is confirmed for two years, a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal would be the only hope for appearing in the coming Olympics.”

The IWF world championships is the most important qualifying event for Tokyo 2020.

Egypt has two strong medal contenders for the Summer Games in Mohamed Ehab and Sara Ahmed, who both won bronze in their respective categories at Rio 2016.

Olympic news website insidethegames reported on Tuesday that EWF President Kamal Mahmoud Mahgoub said Egypt would appeal against the ban.

“I hope my lifters can at least participate in the last period of the qualification to the Olympics because now they have already participated in the first and second periods,” Mahgoub told insidethegames.

“There remains only one period, the last one, starting from November until April.”

Reuters reported in 2017 that five Egyptian teenagers, including two girls aged 14, and two 20-year-olds, failed doping tests at the African Youth and Junior Championships in Cairo in December 2016.

Under IWF rules, any country returning three or more positive tests within a year faces a range of sanctions and in serious cases can be suspended from the sport.