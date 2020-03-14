<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In spite of the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has ravaged the world and led to the suspension of major sporting events, the Edo State Government has announced that it is confident and prepared to host 11,500 athletes and officials at the 20th National Sports Festival which kicks off in Benin City on March 22.

Deputy Governor Mr Phillip Shaibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of Edo 2020, announced this while briefing reporters on the state’s preparedness for hosting the sports festival.

He explained that Lassa Fever and Coronavirus have the same method of contact-tracing and treatment, adding that before the outbreak of Lassa Fever the state was already prepared as it is a centre for the treatment of the disease.

He disclosed that 15 entry points have been set up where all the teams coming in would be thorough screened before they are allowed to have access to the city and games village where they will be accommodated.

The deputy governor added that daily screenings would be carried out during the festival, disclosing that two isolation centres have been set up to handle any eventuality.





He further announced that the state government has procured 11,500 hand sanitizers and infra-red thermal scanners which would be stationed at the Benin Airport, adding that five more ‎are expected.

“For us in Edo, we are ready, we are ready to make history,” Shaibu said as he assured Nigerians that the state was ready to host what he hope will be the best edition of the festival

In his comment, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and Chairman, Medical Sub-committee of Edo 2020, Prof Darlington Obaseki, said a 24-hour medical centre was being mounted at the games village and athletes’ camp.

He said 30 mobile units manned by paramedics, physiotherapists and nurses would also be mounted backed by 10 ambulances, adding that 150 medical personnel, including medical doctors, would be recruited for the games.

“As we speak, Coronavirus is not in Nigeria. The Italian who had Coronavirus is almost fully recovered and would be discharged this week.

“There is no justifiable reason to postpone the games as that would spread panic”, Prof Obaseki said.