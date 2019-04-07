<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday expressed optimism that ongoing reforms in the state would engender a robust structure for sports development in the state.

The governor said this in commemoration of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, marked every April 6, by the United Nations and its organs.

“The International Day of Sports for Development and Peace reflects our strategy to deploy sports to drive development in urban and rural areas.

“As a state with immense sports potential, we have laid out a plan to tap from the talent of our people to drive sustainable development and foster peace.

“We are going to do this by putting the right structures in place for grooming talents and providing youths with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“This is why we decided to bid for the hosting rights of the National Sports Festival, which we have now gotten. With the festival, we intend to rally talents from the nooks and crannies of Edo State and bring them to national limelight,” Obaseki said.

The governor noted that some of the structures to drive development were already in place.

“We are committed to holistic development of the sporting scene in the state as shown with the setting up of the Edo State Sports Commission, which brings stability and focus to sports administration,” he said.

He added that ongoing renovation at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would be completed in time for the National Sports Festival.

Obaseki also stated that other venues for the annual sports festival would be ready for the games, as work had commenced at the sites.

According to the UN, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace.