



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday received the festival torch of the 20th National Sports Festival.

The torch arrived at the premises of the Government House, in Benin, at about 3.30 pm.

The Governor received the torch from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, represented by the South-South Director of Sports, Peter Nelson.

Receiving the torch, Obaseki described the national sports fiesta as a rallying point for the country and must be sustained.

“As you are all aware, the National Sports Festival is a festival of unity, the festival that brings the entire country together.





“More than ever before in our history, we need to come together at this time. That is why the Edo State government decided that in spite of all the challenges and difficulties from the pandemic, to ensure that we still hold the 20th edition 9f the national sports festival in Benin City.

“I have received this touch and we will keep it alive and will pass it on to the next generation and the next state that Wil be hosting the 21st edition of the festival.

“On behalf of the citizens of Edo state, I received this touch from the Federal Minister of Sports,” he said.

He later passed the torch to the Deputy Governor who doubles as the Chairman of the local organizing committee, for onward transmission to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the main venue of the festival.