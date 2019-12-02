<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa born FIFA match agent and stadium facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has declared that Bayelsa sports would be rejigged when David Lyon takes over as Bayelsa state governor early next year.

Egbe who spoke in Owerri during the Imo Sports Summit said Bayelsa would join the league of states using sports to drive development.

While commending Gov Emeka Ihedioha for paying good attention to sports, Egbe said Lyon would do the same in Bayelsa.

“I m impressed with what Emeka Ihedioha is doing. Setting up a sports commission is one of the proactive steps he has taken. In Bayelsa, our in-coming governor has a blueprint for sports and don’t be surprised to see Bayelsa coming up with fresh ideas on how to take sports to the next level. Any state that wants to fight crime and empower her youths must make sports a priority, “ Egbe said.

The youthful Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle also harped on the need for states to invest in sports facilities, insisting that Nigeria could rule the world in sports if top notch facilities are provided by the government both at state and federal levels.

“Nigeria as a country is blessed with overflowing talents. All we need to rule the world from football to boxing, basketball, table tennis, wrestling, name it, is just to create the right atmosphere for our sportsmen to excel. And one way of doing so, is to invest in facilities,” Egbe said.