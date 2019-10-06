<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi failed to pick up in the final shot put event at the ongoing IAAF World Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The African record holder, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, finished 8th in Saturday‘s men’s Shot Put final with a throw of 21.18m .

The result is a huge disappointment for the American based athlete who won silver and gold medal for Nigeria at the 2018 commonwealth games in Gold Coast Australia and African games in Rabat Morocco respectively.

Also, Nigeria’s representatives in the Women’s 4x400m relay, thequartet of Blessing Oladoye, Patience Okon George, AbikeEgbeniyi and Favour Ofili finished 8th with a time of 3:35.90 inheat 1.

The team also failed to qualify for semi-final of the event to cap a terrible outing for team Nigeria.