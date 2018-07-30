The Delta Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday announced roads closure and traffic diversions from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, for easy vehicular movement during the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba.

The Sector Commander, Mr Rindom Kunvem, said in Asaba that the closure became necessary as part of the strategy to make the competition organised by the Africa Athletics Confederation (CAA) hitch-free.

He said that motorists should use alternatives route to get to their destinations.

“Motorists coming from Inter Bau Roundabout, Old Anwai Road and Federal Medical Center roundabout to link Ibusa road shall be diverted through Kanene Azinge Street (by Konwea Plaza), following the diverted traffic sign, turn right onto Jesus Saves street to link Summit road.

“Motorists from Anwai, Government House Road and Okpanam Road can link Ibusa Road through Direct Labour Agency Road or Benin-Asaba Expressway.

“Motorists coming from Ogbogonogo Modern Market shall be diverted left through Ibusa Road. Follow the diverted traffic signs to turn right onto Direct Labour Agency Road or follow the road ahead to join the Benin-Asaba Expressway to link Summit Road,” Kunvem said in statement.

He said that during the competition, the following areas had been designated as “Park and Ride’’: Arcade; Uzoigwe Primary School; St Patrick’s College and Westend Mixed Secondary School, with clear directions to these locations.

The sector commander added that all adjoining streets and feeder roads to Nnebisi Road and around the Stephen Keshi Stadium would be temporarily closed to ensure the safety and security of officials, participants and spectators.

He said the FRSC, Traffic Police Officers and other security personnel would be at all strategic points and junctions to control and manage traffic to reduce travel time, congestions and delays.

Kunvem said that on-street parking was prohibited on the roads and streets mentioned.

He advised motorists and pedestrians to cooperate and comply with traffic rules and regulations during the championships and at all times.

He apologised for any inconvenience the championships might cause as a result of road closures and diversions.